Motorcyclist dies after crashing into toppled scooter on St. George street

ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist who crashed into a toppled electric scooter on Bluff Street on Monday has died from his injuries, according to St. George police.

The motorcyclist was traveling south on Bluff Street near the intersection with St. George Boulevard when he hit an unoccupied Spin scooter in the outside lane of travel, according to a Facebook post from the St. George Police Department.

“We are saddened to report that the driver from this crash has passed away due to his injuries sustained in this crash,” the post states. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”