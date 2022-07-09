Motorcyclist dies when bike hits guardrail on SR-20 in Iron County

CEDAR CITY, Utah, July 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist lost her life Friday on state Route 20, when the eastbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle she was driving apparently went too fast around a turn and slid off the roadway.

Utah Highway Patrol said the fatal accident occurred at about 12:50 p.m. near milepost 11.5 near Cedar City.

“The roadway at that location consists of a downhill grade with a left-hand corner turn,” UHP stated in a news release. “According to the initial investigation it appears that the motorcycle was traveling too fast around the turn and slid off the right side of the road.

“The female motorcyclist was separated from the motorcycle and hit the guardrail, sustaining life threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the motorcyclist passed away at the scene.”

The woman’s husband was traveling behind her on a separate motorcycle at the time of the crash, UHP said.

The crash was under investigation by the Major Crash Investigation Team and area Troopers, and the right lane was closed for a few hours. It is now reopened.