Wildfire forces evacuations in Millard County, ‘Halfway Hill Fire’ burns 100 acres, growing

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, July 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Evacuations have been ordered in Millard County after a fast-moving wildfire ballooned in size to more than 100 acres Friday afternoon.

The Halfway Hill Fire was first reported on BLM land around 3 p.m. burning short grass and brush in rugged terrain 30 miles southeast of Fillmore, according to a tweet by Utah Fire Info.

About an hour later, a second tweet by Utah Fire Info read, “Evacuations have been ordered by the Millard County Sheriff’s Office for the Virginia Hills subdivision southeast of Fillmore due to growing Halfway Hill Fire.

“Estimated 100 acres and growing rapidly,” the tweet said.

“Air resources are on scene.”