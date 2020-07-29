Motorcyclist from Lehi dies in crash with semi near Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah, July 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old man from Lehi died Tuesday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed into a semi on 900 West.

The fatal accident, at 15804 South 900 West, happened just before 2 p.m., Saratoga Springs/Bluffdale Police Assistant Chief Bill Robertson told Gephardt Daily.

The motorcyclist tried to stop but could not. He struck the semi and was “killed instantly,” Robertson said.

A couple of people witnessed the actual crash, he said, so officials have been talking with them as the investigation continues.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of extended family members.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.