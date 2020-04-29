Motorcyclist in critical condition after being hit by truck in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital in critical condition Tuesday evening after being hit by a truck in South Salt Lake.

South Salt Lake Public Information Officer Danielle Croyle said the crash was reported at 7:15 p.m. at 2940 S. State St.

Croyle said the 25-year-old male motorcyclist was wearing protective gear.

The truck driver was not injured.

“Check your blind spot!” Croyle is urging drivers. “This is motorcycle season, and this is the second motorcycle accident this week.”

The incident is still under investigation, and no further information was available Tuesday night.

