SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy who is believed to have run away from home.

Samuel Vallejo was last seen about 6 p.m. Saturday, South Salt Lake police said on social media. He was wearing a white tank top, gym shorts and no shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about Samuel’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-412-3600.