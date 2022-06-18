Motorcyclist killed in Salt Lake City crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department says a motorcyclist was killed in a Friday night crash at 700 East 1700 South.

A tweet posted by SLCPD at 9:17 p.m. confirmed the “motorcycle vs. car crash,” reporting the motorcyclist had been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At 9:46 p.m. SLCPD tweeted an update, saying “The motorcyclist died at an area hospital” and that “no updates are expected until Saturday afternoon when a press release will be provided as details are confirmed.”

The SLCPD’s crash investigative team spent hours gathering evidence at the accident site.

