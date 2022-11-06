Motorcyclist seriously injured in off-road crash in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 32-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with serious injures following an off-road motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded about 4:30 p.m. to a field behind the Tongan United Methodist Church, 1553 W. Crystal Ave., where a man riding a “dirt bike motorcycle” crashed and was injured, West Valley City Police Lt. Jason Vincent said.

The man sustained “serious injuries” in the crash and was transported by ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Vincent told Gephardt Daily.

Vincent said passersby noticed the injured man, went to render aid and called police.

The man was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Unconfirmed reports from first responders indicate the motorcyclist may have crashed into a dumpster behind the church.