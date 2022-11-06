Police: Colorado man was under influence of drugs during carjackings, crashes in Salt Lake, Summit counties

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Colorado man told police he was under the influence of drugs during a Friday morning crime spree that included two carjackings and several crashes in Salt Lake and Summit counties, court documents state.

John Joseph Thomas Green, 20, was arrested following a series of carjackings and crashes that started at Salt Lake City International Airport and ended on Interstate 80 near Atkinson in Summit County, police said.

Three people were injured in one of those crashes on I-80, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court. All three were traveling east on I-80 in a black pickup about 6 a.m. when a stolen black Dodge Durango being driven by Green crashed into the truck near Summit Park, police said.

The crash caused the truck to lose control, sending it “spinning and crashing into the concrete barrier,” the affidavit says.

All three occupants in the pickup were transported by ambulance to Park City Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Salt Lake City police say the investigation began about 5 a.m., when the department’s Airport Division was alerted to a disruption at a ticket counter regarding a same-day flight to Denver. Police say Green became upset after he was unable to obtain a ticket.

When officers responded, Green “left the area, found an occupied vehicle in the airport passenger pick-up area, forced the driver out and stole it,” according to a news release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Green attempted to carjack another vehicle near 2100 South and 900 West but was fought off by the driver, police said. Following another crash at 2860 S. West Temple, Green carjacked a black Dodge Durango and began heading east on I-80, according to police.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said Green was involved in up to five crashes on I-80 before 6 a.m., including a rollover near Parleys Summit.

The probable cause statement, filed by the arresting Utah Highway Patrol trooper, also provides more details about Green’s final carjacking attempt and resulting arrest.

After crashing at milepost 149 near Atkinson, Green fled on foot into the median between I-80’s eastbound and westbound lanes, the trooper stated. He was then seen “in the westbound lane throwing rocks at oncoming traffic,” the statement continues.

Green hit at least one vehicle while throwing rocks, striking the windshield of a westbound silver pickup, according to the statement.

“The driver pulled over to check on his windshield when [Green] approached him and stated he was going to kill the driver,” the statement continues. “[Green] got into a physical altercation with the driver, then proceeded to enter the pickup through the [driver’s side] door.”

Green was attempting to drive away when Summit County sheriff‘s deputies arrived, removed him from the vehicle and took him into custody, court documents state.

A sheriff’s deputy said Green admitted to being under the influence of PCP, cocaine and methamphetamine, according to the statement. The man was taken Park City Hospital, where he was treated for “drug consumption,” police said.

Green, who had a Colorado driver’s license, was booked into the Summit County Jail for investigation of: