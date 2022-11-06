Next season will be the last for ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ on CW

By
United Press International
-
Wayne Brady arrives on the red carpet at the 68th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 8, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 5 (UPI) — Colin Mochrie says the next season of his long-running improvisational comedy, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” will be its last on The CW.

“Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of ‘Whose Line.’ In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years,” Mochrie tweeted Friday.

The U.S. adaptation of the British show of the same name first aired on ABC and ABC Family from 1998 to 2007.

The CW revived it in 2013.

The current cast includes Mochrie, Wayne Brady, Ryan Stiles and Aisha Tyler.

The CW also recently canceled its shows “Stargirl,” “Nancy Drew,” “Roswell, N.M.,” “Tom Swift” and “The Flash.”

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here