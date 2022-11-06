Next season will be the last for ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ on CW

Nov. 5 (UPI) — Colin Mochrie says the next season of his long-running improvisational comedy, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” will be its last on The CW.

“Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of ‘Whose Line.’ In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years,” Mochrie tweeted Friday.

The U.S. adaptation of the British show of the same name first aired on ABC and ABC Family from 1998 to 2007.

The CW revived it in 2013.

The current cast includes Mochrie, Wayne Brady, Ryan Stiles and Aisha Tyler.

The CW also recently canceled its shows “Stargirl,” “Nancy Drew,” “Roswell, N.M.,” “Tom Swift” and “The Flash.”