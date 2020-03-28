Motorcyclist severely injured in Ogden Canyon crash involving 2 other vehicles

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, March 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital in extremely serious condition Friday night after he went off the road in Ogden Canyon and was struck by two vehicles.

Sgt. Mike Irvine, Utah Highway Patrol, said the young man was coming down the canyon at about 6:30 p.m. when he went off the road and hit a rock wall.

The impact threw him and the bike back into the traffic lane, where he was struck by a car that was coming up behind him.

He was then thrown into the eastbound lanes where he was hit by an oncoming truck.

The victim was transported to the hospital by ground ambulance because there was no place near the crash site to land a medical helicopter, Sgt. Irvine told Gephardt Daily.

Irvine said the incident is still under investigation and it is not yet known what caused the motorcyclist to go off the road.

