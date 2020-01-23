Mountain lion spotted in Canyon Cove area of Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents are being asked to be alert after a mountain lion was spotted in Holladay.

“We have had reports of a mountain lion spotted in the Canyon Cove area,” said a tweet from Holladay City Thursday morning. “Please keep pets and kids indoors.”

Unified Police Department also tweeted: “For information about dealing with wildlife near residential areas, check out Wild Aware Utah, a joint informational program by Utah’s Hogle Zoo, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, and Utah State University.”

If you see a mountain lion in the Holladay area, call Unified Police Department on 801-743-7000.