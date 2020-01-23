Power outage affecting 1.1K customers in Kimball Junction area

KIMBALL JUNCTION, Utah, Jan. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A power outage is affecting some 1,116 people in the Kimball Junction area as the Sundance Film Festival gets underway.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 9:45 a.m.:

“A power line is down near Jeremy Ranch. The outage is affecting traffic lights at Kimball Junction in #SummitCounty. Drivers should treat non-working traffic lights as four-way stops.”

The Interstate 80 westbound off ramp at Jeremy Ranch was closed, but has since reopened.

Rocky Mountain Power said on its website crews have arrived at the scene and the cause is under investigation.

The outage was first reported at 9:15 a.m. and it’s expected power will be restored by 2:30 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as information is made available.