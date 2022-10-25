Multiple agencies knock down propane-fueled structure fire in Pleasant View

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies responded to a Pleasant View structure fire Tuesday morning.

At 9:34 a.m. the Weber Fire District, North View Fire District, Ogden City Fire, Roy City Fire, and Riverdale Fire were dispatched to a structure fire on U.S., Pleasant View.

“Crews arrived to find a large horse tack building and corral fully engulfed,” says a statement released by Weber Fire District. “There were explosions caused by stored propane tanks located inside.

“Fire crews laid over 1,000 feet of hose to deliver water to the building, gain control of the fire and extinguish.”

All humans and animals were evacuated. One dog suffered injuries, but was expected to survive, the statement says. No other injuries were reported.

“Please be patient as crews clean up and investigate,” the WCFD statement says. “Thank you to all involved.”

Additional agencies singled out for thanks included the Pleasant View Police Department, North View Police Department, North Ogden Police Department and Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District.