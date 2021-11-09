Multiple agencies respond to fiery explosion at Springville apartment

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Nov. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) – Multiple agencies are responding to a reported apartment explosion in Springville.

Provo City Fire Chief Sam Armstrong said the cause of the incident has not been confirmed, but he reported multiple Dominion gas trucks at the scene, which is near 500 South on Main Street.

Armstrong said there is significant damage to the structure. No injuries have been reported, Armstrong said.

“All occupants were saved from out of the building,” he told Gephardt Daily.

Lt. Warren Foster, Springville Police Department, said it was unconfirmed if any pets died. The units destroyed were rented a single man in one and a mother and daughter in the other.

Springville Fire department is the lead agency, and supporting crews arrived from Provo, Spanish Fork and Mapleton Fire Departments.

The explosion happened at about 12:18 p.m., he said. Main Street is closed to traffic between 400 South and 800 South, Armstrong said.

