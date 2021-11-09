I-15 southbound closed at Roy due to multi-vehicle accident, fuel leak

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Interstate 15 southbound is closed at Roy while emergency crews respond to a multi vehicle accident involving multiple semi trucks, at least one of which is reported to be leaking fuel.

I-15 is closed at exit 338, which is at 5600 South in Roy.

The roadway is expected to be blocked until at least 2 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as it is released.

1 of 3