I-15 southbound closed at Roy due to multi-vehicle accident, fuel leak

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Interstate 15 southbound is closed at Roy while emergency crews respond to a multi vehicle accident involving multiple semi trucks, at least one of which is reported to be leaking fuel.
I-15 is closed at exit 338, which is at 5600 South in Roy.
The roadway is expected to be blocked until at least 2 p.m.
Gephardt Daily will have additional information as it is released.
Driver Alert: SB I-15 is currently closed at 5600 S (Exit 338) in Roy due to a crash. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route and expect delays through the area. Check the UDOT Traffic App or @waze for updates. @UDOTRegion1 @UtahTrucking @UtahDOT
— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) November 9, 2021