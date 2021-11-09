Utah COVID-19 update: 13 more confirmed deaths, 1,558 new cases since Monday

UTAH, Nov. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 13 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 1,558 more cases since the last report, which was Monday.

Total known coronavirus cases in Utah now total 566,134. Of today’s new cases, 350 were in school-aged children: 173 in children ages 5 through 10, 76 in children 11 through 13; and 101 in children ages 14 through 17.

Total deaths now stand at 3,313. The 13 new deaths were of:

A Cache County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Cache County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Davis County man, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A San Juan County man between 65 and 84, Male, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, not hospitalized

A Tooele County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Uintah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man, older than 85, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,853,383 total vaccines administered which is 16,851 more than Monday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated have been at 16.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated have been at 8.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab Tests

UDoH reports 3,786,806 people tested, an increase of 6,200 people since Monday.

It reports 6,867,737 total tests, an increase of 13,004 tests since Monday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,691 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.4%.

There are 583 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 24,713.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 data broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah