Multiple agencies respond to trailer fire in west Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, March 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies responded to a fire in Weber County on Friday, and found a fully involved trailer.

“A little after noon today Friday, March 22, 2024 Weber Fire District, Hill AFB, Little Mountain Fire, and Weber County Sheriff’s were dispatched to a vehicle fire in 7100 W. Weber County,” a Weber County Fire statement says.

“They obtained fire control and turned the scene over to Weber Fire Districts’ Fire Marshal’s Office for investigation.

“No injuries The trailer was unoccupied and no human or animal injuries were reported.”