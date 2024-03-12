2 injured after truck crosses center line, hits SUV in Morgan County

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, March 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were taken to a hospital following a two-car crash in Morgan County on Monday afternoon.

Fire officials say a pickup truck crossed the center line on Old Highway Road near Poll Drive and crashed into an SUV before veering off the road and into a field.

The SUV rolled onto its side, trapping the two occupants inside and requiring extrication, the Mountain Green Fire Protection District stated on social media. Both occupants were wearing seat belts and sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, the post says.

The two occupants of the SUV were taken to an area hospital. The driver of the truck refused treatment, the post says.