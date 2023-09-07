World War II era bomb discovered in Provo

ROVO, Utah, Sept. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams were called to a bomb dug up in Provo.

“Yesterday afternoon an excavation crew working near 1860 S Novell Place unearthed what appeared to be a WWII era bomb,” the Provo Police Department said Wednesday on social media.

Provo PD and Utah County sheriff’s Office EOD teams responded to the location to assess the find.

“Due to the size and appearance of the device, it was considered to be of military origin. Hill Air Force EOD personnel were notified and responded.

“Their assessment determined the bomb was inert, therefore not a threat.”

The Hill team then removed the bomb from the site for appropriate disposal.

“We appreciate our EOD certified officers, and the great partnerships we share statewide, that enable us to safety respond and resolve such incidents,” Provo police said.