Hurricane police seek pickpocket crew

HURRICANE, Utah, Sept. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance nabbing thieves working in tandem after a Wednesday incident.

“Who dis?” the Hurricane City Police Department asks in a post on social media with suspect photos. “We’re looking for the public’s help in identifying these three individuals who were involved in an incident in Hurricane earlier today.

“These subjects are alleged to have followed a citizen, who had just received cashback, out of a store. They then attempted to distract the person by asking for help in a foreign language and while the person was attempting to help one of the others reached for the citizen’s purse.

“Luckily their target was alert and foiled their attempt at this sneakery.”

The suspects are believed involved in other incidents and are driving a gray/silver Kia SUV with California license plates. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hurricane PD regarding incident 23H006166 at 435-635-9663.

“If you don’t know them please share this post as these individuals have been making their way across Washington County and now possibly heading North.”