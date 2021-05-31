Multiple homes evacuated in Heber City due to 50-acre fire

HEBER CITY, Utah, May 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daly) — Wasatch County Fire is fighting a blaze on the east side of Heber City and multiple homes have been evacuated, the agency posted on social media Monday.

“Please stay out of the area to allow access of apparatus,” the 4:45 p.m. post says. “There have not been any homes involved at this time but they are evacuating the area as a precaution.”

The agency posted an update at 5:24 p.m. update on what it called “Little Pole Fire”:

• There are now 50 acres involved.

• It was human caused.

• Eight to 10 homes have been evacuated.

• Homes have been evacuated between 4800 East to 5700 East.

• A helicopter is en route to the scene.

“Please stay away from the area,” the post says. “There will be updates and photos later.”