Multiple injuries reported in North Ogden crash

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, May 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — At least three people have been injured in an early morning crash near 425 East 3100 N. in North Ogden

Reports of the incident were first called into emergency dispatchers Saturday about 2:30 a.m.

When rescue personnel arrived on scene they found at least three people pinned inside the wreckage.

Firefighters and EMTs worked for at least 30 minutes extricating the victims who were then taken area trauma centers by ground ambulance.

Word on their conditions was not immediately available.

Events leading up to the crash have yet to be released.

