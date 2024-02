NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — No injuries were reported in an automobile fire Saturday in North Ogden.

Firefighters were called Saturday evening to the 700 East block of 2600 North, where a car was on fire, the North View Fire District said on social media.

“Fortunately, no one was injured as our crews were able to put out the flames rapidly thanks to the help of nearby North Ogden Police Department who ensured everyone’s safety during this incident,” the post says.