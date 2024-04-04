2 critically wounded in shooting outside Murray fitness center

MURRAY, Utah, April 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) – A man and woman have been hospitalized in critical condition after an exchange of gunfire Wednesday night outside a Murray fitness center.

Police were called to EoS Fitness at 5550 South 900 East about 10:40 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man and woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Kristen Reardon, public information officer for the Murray Police Department, told Gephardt Daily, on scene, the man and woman appeared to be in their 20s.

While the relationship between the two was unclear, Reardon stressed police believed there was no threat to the public.

Parmveer Singh was at the fitness center, along with a friend, when they heard gunfire in the parking lot. He told Gephardt Daily they at first thought it was music coming from the fitnesses center, until a “brave woman” at the front of the facility began telling people to “get down” and to “get inside.”

Photo by Gephardt Daily multimedia journalist Monico Garza

Singh said as the gunfire ended they heard a woman shouting she had been shot. She was carried inside where Singh and others performed first-aid, holding towels to the woman’s wounds which he said were “in the abdomen and close to her heart.”

According to Singh, the wounded woman remained conscious, but was frightened and confused. He said people asked her if she knew her assailant and that she replied “no.”

The woman and the man were both taken by ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center where Reardon said they were in critical but stable condition.

The sequence of events before and after the shooting were still under investigation as of 6 a.m.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.