Murray City PD: 2nd driver contacts police after fatal auto-pedestrian accident

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray City police have canceled a request for the public to help find a second driver after a fatal auto-pedestrian accident Thursday morning.

“Late this afternoon, officers identified the second vehicle when the driver came forward,” says a statement from the department.

“This individual is cooperating with officers and the investigation is still ongoing.”

The accident

Police were called to the scene, at 5:53 a.m. Thursday Officers responded to the scene, at 4500 South and 500 West.

Murray City Police found the victim deceased at the scene. They have released no information about the person’s gender, age or name.

That driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police, but officers believed there may have been a second vehicle, and put out the call for help from the public. That is the request that is now canceled.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.