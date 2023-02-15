Murray High School locked down while police investigate fight with possible weapons

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon while police investigated a fight possibly involving weapons.

Officers responded to reports of a fight in progress at the school, with witnesses saying possible weapons were involved, according to a news release from the Murray City Police Department.

The school at 5440 S. State was temporarily locked down, “allowing officers to check the area” and ensure there was no active threat, the release states.

“No victims or suspects were located. Detectives are actively investigating this incident and we will have increased presence at the school throughout the investigation,” according to the news release.

