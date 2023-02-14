Tooele City police identify teen drowning victim as Jayden Davis

TOOELE, Utah, Feb. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Tooele City Police officials have identified the boy who died Monday night after falling through the ice of Settlement Canyon Reservoir.

The victim was 14-year-old Jayden Davis, a popular athlete at Tooele High School.

He and two other male teenagers, ages 16 and 18, ventured onto the ice just after 7 p.m. Monday. Jayden and the 18-year-old fell through the ice.

“The 18-year-old male was able to get out of the water,” says a statement released by Tooele City police. “He and the 16-year-old male flagged down a citizen who called 911 for emergency help.”

Tooele City police who arrived on scene attempted to rescue the 14-year-old boy, but “In the process, one of the Tooele City Officers fell through the ice. The officer was immediately recovered, evaluated, and released at the scene for cold exposure,” the police statement says.

Jayden Davis’ body was recovered just after midnight, Tuesday morning.

In addition to the Tooele City Police, Tooele City Fire Department, Tooele County Search & Rescue, and the Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team took part in the search efforts.