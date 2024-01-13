Murray police official confirms shooting outside Fashion Place Mall

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Murray City Police official has confirmed one person was shot in the leg after an argument between two groups of people outside the Fashion Place Mall on Saturday morning.

Kristen Reardon, MCPD spokeswoman, told Gephardt Daily that police were dispatched at about 10:50 a.m. to the scene, outside the Container Store on the east side of Fashion Place Mall.

“During the incident, one person was injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries,” Reardon said just after 2 p.m. “We have several persons of interest from that incident that we’re questioning right now.”

It’s too early to say whether the two groups included gang members, she said, adding that she didn’t know if juveniles or adults were detained. No one had been charged as of early afternoon, she said.

Reardon said she didn’t know how many people were involved in the incident. She characterized the number of bullets fired as “numerous…. You can clearly see evidence markers there.”

There was property damage to the Container Store, which had bullet holes in its window, she said.

In addition, bullets hit “numerous cars in the parking lot…. It’s still taped off right now because we’re processing the scene, but the mall is up and running as normal.”

This incident comes exactly five years after a shooting at Fashion Place Mall in which two people were hospitalized and hundreds of people were evacuated from the premises.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is confirmed by police.