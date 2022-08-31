National Weather Service says Utah heat to linger for days

UTAH, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Northern Utah is flirting with triple-digit temperatures for most of the next week, and in Southern Utah, the heat will go beyond harmless flirtation.

Most Utah residents will enjoy some relief at night, with lows ranging between 59 degrees (Thursday in Cache County) and 76 degrees (Wednesday and Saturday in St. George).

It’s the daylight hours that will be scorchers, with highs ranging between 94 degrees (Friday in Cache County) and 106 degrees (Wednesday and Saturday in St. George).

Please try to stay cool and hydrated, and perhaps be as nocturnal as possible until the current heat wave lifts.

Below are the National Weather Service forecasts for various areas of the state, illustrated with NWS graphics. Locations are listed north to south.

Logan/Cache County

Here’s the Logan/Cache County forecast. To check for updated information, click here. (Note: If other desired cities don’t come up, type the location into the search box on the upper left.)

Salt Lake City

Here’s the Salt Lake City area forecast. To check for updated information, click here.

Central Utah/Richfield

Here’s the Central Utah forecast, based on weather predicted for Richfield. For updates, click here.

Moab

Here’s the forecast for the Moab/Grand Junction, Colo., area. For updates, click here.

St. George

And here’s the forecast for the St. George area. For updates, click here.