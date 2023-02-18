NBA stars join community volunteers in Salt Lake City for All-Star Day of Service

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Past and present NBA stars were among the more than 500 volunteers who participated in service projects Friday in Salt Lake City as part of the NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service.

Former NBA All-Stars Dwayne Wade, Deron Williams and Shawn Marion worked alongside community volunteers at service projects in Utah’s capital city to help provide food and essentials to those in need.

Service projects were held at the Utah Bishops’ Central Storehouse, Utah Food Bank and Volunteers of America, according to a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Volunteers sorted and packed food donations to distribute to low-income students and families, the release states. Together, volunteers filled hundreds of boxes with food, toothbrushes, shampoo and more inside the LDS Church’s 13-acre storehouse.

Each box will feed a family of four for four days, church officials said. The boxes will be loaded onto several semitrucks and distributed to the Utah Food Bank, Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry and Joyce Hansen Hall Food Bank. One truckload will be set aside for natural disaster relief efforts, according the news release.

Others seen lending a hand at NBA Cares events Friday included Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield, former NBA player Jason Collins, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and former Jazz owner Gail Miller.

The Utah Jazz are hosting the 2023 NBA All-Star festivities, which conclude with the All-Star Game on Sunday night.