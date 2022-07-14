Near-drownings tied to drug overdoses at Millcreek apartment complex, juveniles saved by cleaning lady who pulled them from pool

MILLCREEK, Utah, July 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two teenagers nearly drowned after overdosing while swimming at a Millcreek apartment complex Wednesday evening.

“They were high on whatever they took, then overdosed while they were in the pool,” Unified Fire Authority Lt. Nate Lord said of the incident at the Riverbend Apartments at 845 W. Meadowbrook Expressway,

He said the heroics of a cleaning lady at the complex saved the two male juveniles when she noticed them underwater and pulled them out of the pool unconscious. “They would have drowned.”

CPR was performed on the two before emergency crews arrived. “It’s not uncommon for us to arrive on scene and find the situation was not the same as what was dispatched,” Lord said. “But this was a little different.”

The two male juveniles were transported by ambulance to a local hospital where they were stabilized, treated and released, Lord said.

The Unified Police Department has been investigating the incident, he said, which has ruled out any issues of child neglect or suicide. But it’s possible, Lord said, charges could be pending relating to drug use. The identities of the two victims are not being released because of their status as juveniles.