Nephi City police seek tips after manure dumped into vehicle; reward offered

NEPHI, Utah, Sept. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Nephi City Police Department detectives “are actively seeking information regarding an investigation into the dumping of cow manure waste into a vehicle.”

A social media post issued Wednesday morning asks anyone who had details about the incident to share them.

“If you have any information regarding this case or want to turn yourself in please call 435-623-1626 reference case # 23NE01597.

“A reward is being offered by an anonymous donor for the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.”

Gephardt Daily will share any additional details that become available.