Man found dead inside semitrailer parked at Nephi convenience store

NEPHI, Utah, Dec. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating the death of an out-of-state man found in his parked semitrailer at a Nephi convenience store Sunday morning.

The semi was parked near the 7-Eleven in Nephi, the Nephi City Police Department stated on social media. Police were alerted to the man’s death about 9:30 a.m.

“Due to the death being unattended, an investigation is being conducted with the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigations and the Utah State Crime Lab. The investigation is still ongoing. At this time, there appears to be no foul play and no threat towards the public,” the post says.

The Juab County Sheriff’s Office also responded, the post says.