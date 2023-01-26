Netflix picks up ‘Fair Play’ film after Sundance premiere

Jan. 26 (UPI) — Netflix has announced it bought the worldwide rights to Fair Play, which recently had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah.

This is writer-director Chloe Domont’s first feature film. She previously helmed episodes of the TV shows Billions and Suits.

Fair Play stars Phoebe Dynevor from Bridgerton, Alden Ehrenreich from Solo: A Star Wars Story and Eddie Marsan from Happy-Go-Lucky.

Knives Out filmmaker Rian Johnson is one of its executive producers.

“An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple’s relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement,” Netflix said in a synopsis Monday.

The streaming service did not say when it plans to release the movie.