Taylorsville High School lockdown lifted after shot fired call ends with 3 people in custody; 3 still at large

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville Police report three people have been taken into custody and three remain at large after officers were called to Taylorsville High School on a report of at least one shot fired.

“It is no longer an active scene and there are no injuries. However, the high school remains on lockdown as police investigate,” says a Taylorsville Police statement released Thursday afternoon.

“Police believe there was an altercation between students involving a weapon that occurred in the parking lot of the school, and a gun casing was found.”

Granite School District spokesman Ben Horsley confirmed lockdown procedures were initiated at Taylorsville High, as well as elementary schools Plymouth and Hartvigsen. In addition, lockout procedure was initiated at Vista Elementary and Bennion Junior High.

The lockouts and lockdowns have been lifted, and students, teachers and staff have been allowed to leave.

