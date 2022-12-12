New details revealed in arrest of suspect in Midvale stabbing, Amber Alert

MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal details in the arrest of a man charged after a Midvale stabbing, vehicle theft and Amber Alert for the child in the car.

Suspect Jonathan Moises Wauloxten Hidalgo, 20, has been charged on suspicion of:

Child kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Aggravated murder (attempted), a first-degree felony

Two counts of theft of a firearm or operable vehicle, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor

On Friday, Unified Police responded to a reported traffic accident with injuries in the area of 7500 S. Bingham Junction Boulevard, Midvale.

“Upon arrival, officers realized the female victim … (was) unconscious with

apparent stab wounds,” says a probable cause statement filed in Hidalgo’s arrest.

“The vehicle (the female victim) exited from had left the scene. While at the scene, (she) regained consciousness and told officers her 4-year-old niece was in the vehicle and her ex-boyfriend, Jonathan, had stabbed her.”

During a search for the vehicle, a white Chevrolet Equinox, “a call came in stating a male dropped off a 4-year-old female out of a vehicle, then left,” the Unified Police statement says. The girl, who was unharmed, was found at a location near the site of the attack.

The stolen car was found abandoned at approximately 3600 South on the northbound side of Interstate 15.

Hidalgo’s phone was pinged, and showed he was within 3,000 meters (1.86 miles) of the abandoned vehicle, the UPD statement says.

The stabbing victim was treated for five wounds, one of which cut an artery. She was reported to be in stable condition by Saturday morning. The victim told officers Hidalgo had been stalking her since their breakup about a month earlier.

When she drove the car to the residence of a family member, Hidalgo jumped in the passenger side and immediately began stabbing her, the woman told officers.

She “said she tried to exit the vehicle but Jonathan grabbed her by the hair and continued to stab her. (She) was able to get out of the vehicle. She said Jonathan entered the driver’s seat of that same vehicle and drove away.”

Hidalgo was located in Ogden on Saturday and, “after a short standoff, he was arrested. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail at 8:14 p.m. Saturday.

Hidalgo, from Venezuela and in the United States on a visitor’s visa, is being held without bail.