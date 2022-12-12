89-year-old Cache County man killed in house fire in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 89-year-old Cache County man was killed in a house fire Sunday morning in Lewiston.

Joe C. Nunez was found deceased inside the home after firefighters were able to get the fire under control, according to a news release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Cache County Sheriff’s Office and Victim’s Advocates extend their sincerest condolences to the family. This is a tragic incident and comes especially hard at this time of year,” the release states.

Fire crews from Lewiston and Smithfield responded about 8:45 a.m. to a fire at an undisclosed residence in Lewiston, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Witnesses stated that the home was fully engulfed with smoke and flames coming from the roof and windows,” the release states.

While crews worked to get the fire under control, first responders were informed that the man who lived in the home was unaccounted for, according to the sheriff’s office.

“After fighting the fire for some time, firefighters were able to enter the structure and confirmed that an individual was inside and was deceased,” the news release states.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though it’s believed to be accidental, according to the sheriff’s office.

Representatives from Cache County Victim’s Advocates also responded to provide assistance to the family, the release states.