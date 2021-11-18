New images released of 2 Riverton juveniles missing since Monday morning

RIVERTON, Utah, Nov. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have released new images of two teens who ran away from their middle school in Riverton on Monday morning and have not been seen since.

“SEARCH CONTINUES: The search continues for runaway teens Ellie Droge and Ocean Pulley,” said a Facebook post from Riverton City early Thursday afternoon. “The teens were last seen on Monday, Nov. 15 when they voluntarily left Oquirrh Hills Middle School together at about 9 a.m. and on a Ring doorbell shortly after. The first two images show what they were wearing at the time they were last seen. They have been in a relationship and are believed to be together, wherever they are. Their families are very worried about them.”

If you have any information about their whereabouts, or believe you have seen the teens over the last few days, you are asked contact the Riverton Police Department by calling 801-840-4000.

Flyers have been distributed by family and friends, and another Facebook page has been set up, with the Droge family asking that anyone who thinks they see the teens to take a photo and send it to the family for confirmation that it’s actually Ellie and/or Ocean.

They’re also asking anyone who sees the teens to follow them. To view that information, click here.

Ellie is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 100 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown V-neck shirt, a cream-colored hoodie and blue jeans. Ocean is described as 5 feet 6 and 125 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink hoodie with a baseball-style jersey and a red Oakley baseball cap.

Ellie Droge (left) and Ocean Pulley (right). Photos: Riverton Police Department