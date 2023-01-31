New information released in Taylorsville double homicide case

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police have released new information surrounding a double homicide which happened late Monday night in an apartment parking lot at 4545 S. Atherton Park Drive.

According to a TVPD statement sent to Gephardt Daily Tuesday morning, police were dispatched to the scene of a shots fired call around 11:30 p.m.

About the same time officers were notified of a reported car accident.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex they found two people who had been shot inside a crashed car, one of whom was dead, the other mortally wounded.

“The driver of the Honda passenger car sustained a gunshot wound to his head and slumped over in the car,” the police update said. “The passenger sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

The driver “died by the time police arrived,” according to the update, “and the passenger died at the scene after life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

“It is presently unknown if the passenger is a man or woman, which will be determined with autopsy results,” police said.

Investigators believe that after the shooting, the car, which was found to have bullet holes in its windshield “was left running and in gear” and “rolled forward into a snowbank.”

Upon arrival, officers “established a crime scene and containment area and began searching for a suspect” believed to be wearing a gray sweatshirt.

The Utah Highway Patrol’s helicopter, TVPD’s K-9 unit and multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the search.

“A handgun was found in the neighboring mobile home park along the K-9’s tracking path, and police are processing it in an effort to determine if it was used in the shooting. Police also found two handguns in the victims’ vehicle,” the update said.

While police have not yet identified the victims, “officers did find some information in the car that will help with identification but are awaiting the Medical Examiner’s confirmation.

“Police expect to release their names later in the week, following that confirmation and notification of next of kin.”

Anyone who happened to be in the area or who took pictures or video at the scene or may have other information is asked to contact Taylorsville Police at the non-emergency dispatch number, 801-840-4000, and reference case #23-3236.