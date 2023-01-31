fbpx
South Jordan driver dies after crossing into oncoming traffic in Cache County

By Gephardt Daily Staff

PETERSBORO, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Jordan woman died in an accident Friday in the Cache County town of Petersboro, also known as Peter.

The accident happened at about 2 p.m., says a news release issued Tuesday by the Utah Highway Patrol.

The victim, identified as Emily Fisher, was driving a silver Ford Fiesta west on State Route 30 near milepost 101.

“The driver lost control and slid to the left, crossing into eastbound traffic. A white GMC Sierra pickup hit the Ford head on. The 23-year-old female driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but later died due to her injuries.”

The GMC was occupied by three adult males. The pickup driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was also transported, but the two passengers were not injured, the statement says.

Road conditions at the time of the crash were slushy, it noted.

