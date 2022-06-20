New measurements show Left Fork Fire is 4 times as large, half as contained as previously thought

KANE COUNTY, Utah, June 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — New information released Monday after more accurate measurements were taken indicate the Left Fork Fire has burned 2,608 acres, and is only 5% contained, according to information released Monday.

That’s roughly four times the size of the previous estimate of 600 to 700 acres, and half as contained as the previously announced 10%.

The fire is in the Dixie National Forrest, 10 miles to the southwest of Bryce Canyon National Park.

A fact sheet released at by Utah Interagency Fire and shared by Utah Fire Info on Monday morning says wind conditions for engaging the fire by air are more favorable today. Workers assigned to the fire number 145. No structures have been destroyed, and campers have left the area voluntarily.

See the full fact sheet below.

The video below was released on Sunday.