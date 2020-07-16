New Pole Canyon Fire burning hundreds of acres near Cedar Fort

Smokejumpers on scene of the #PoleCanyonFire. They are specially trained Wildland firefighters who are inserted at the site of a fire in remote areas by parachute. pic.twitter.com/GgaFj3uMt4 — Eagle Mountain City (@eaglemtncity) July 15, 2020

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, July 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire start, the Pole Canyon Fire, is burning south of the White Hills subdivision in the northwest part of Utah County.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office spread the word that evacuations were advised just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Resources responding to the #PoleCanyonFire in Utah County near Cedar Fort. Growing rapidly. 2 Heavy Air Tankers, 4 SEATS, a helicopter and smoke jumpers responding.”

As of 4:47 p.m., the fire was growing fast, a Utah Fire Info tweet said:

“#PoleCanyonFire is estimated at 300 acres and growing. Fire is currently moving away from structures. The was human-caused, started by heavy equipment.”