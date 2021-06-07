New state liquor store in Taylorsville will sell cold beer — a first for Utah

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, June 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — In what officials are calling a first for Utah, the new state liquor and wine store in Taylorsville will sell cold beer.

“State and local officials are opening the new state liquor and wine store in Taylorsville on Tuesday,” said a news release from the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. “Among its customer service features, the new store responds to patron requests by offering refrigerated beer.”

The store at 4455 S. 2700 West will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“The DABC is making strides to improve patron experiences by listening to how we can better run our stores,” said Tiffany Clason, director of Utah’s DABC. “The new features in the Taylorsville store are a step in that direction, where we are following through on what shoppers say they want in state liquor stores — cold beer.”

Clason says revenue from the new store is anticipated to generate $1.7 million directly to state and local communities in its first year of operation. The funds help to pay for services such as public safety, education, and transportation infrastructure.