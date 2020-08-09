New wildfire burning in Logan Canyon

LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a new wildfire in Logan Canyon Sunday afternoon.

“There is a fire on the Wellsville Mountains near the cone,” said a tweet from Logan 911 Dispatch at 2 p.m. “Forest Service is aware and has fire personnel responding.”

The fire has been named the Card Canyon Fire, a follow-up tweet said.

The fire has burned four acres, said a tweet from Utah Fire Info. “Concern is for Card Canyon not Choke Cherry Summer Home area,” the tweet said. “Three engines, two helicopters on scene.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.