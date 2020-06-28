New wildfire forces evacuations south of Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, June 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Evacuations are underway after a new wildfire broke out west of Utah Lake and south of Saratoga Springs Sunday afternoon.

The fire on the east side of Lake Mountain has been named the Knolls Fire, said a tweet from Utah Fire Info.

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted: “Lightning strike this afternoon starting a fire west of Utah Lake (the Knolls Fire) and moving towards Saratoga Springs. Winds gusting to 40+mph. Be vigilant and be safe.”

A tweet from Utah CERT Teams at 3 p.m. said: “High winds are pushing the fire north towards Saratoga Springs. Evacuations for south end of Saratoga Springs are in progress.”

Residents in the Lake Mountain Estates and Pelican Bay neighborhoods are advised to evacuate immediately, a follow-up tweet said.

“SR-73/Redwood Road closed going south,” the tweet said. “Fire behavior is erratic with heavy winds.”

Residents can find shelter at a local church building, located at 2947 S. Swainson Ave. in Saratoga Springs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.