Evacuations underway after Canal Fire in Millard County escapes containment

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, June 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Evacuations are underway after a wildfire in Millard County escaped containment Sunday afternoon.

The Canal Fire, near Oak City, first broke out Friday and was estimated at 450 acres. It was announced Saturday the fire was 100% contained, according to the Utah Fire Info website.

Sunday afternoon, Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted: “Unfortunately we have bad news on the Canal Fire in Millard County near Oak City. Because of strong winds the fire has escaped containment and is threatening structures. Fool Creek and Leamington are being evacuated.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

