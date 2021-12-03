Nomi Health opens monoclonal antibody treatment center in Orem

OREM, Utah, Dec. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Nomi Health has now opened its first monoclonal antibody treatment center in Orem.

The center, located at 1350 Sandhill Road, is open Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., said a news release from Nomi Health. Due to the wait period post treatment the last available appointment time is 5:30 p.m. each day.

“Infectious disease experts nationally have established monoclonal antibody treatment as highly effective — yet woefully underused — in our defense against COVID-19,” said Mark Newman, CEO and co-founder of Nomi Health. “So, when the state of Utah called upon Nomi Health to help expand access to care, we answered the call and donated the rebuild of one of our facilities for the purpose of providing a community access model for monoclonal treatment in Utah. We applaud Utah for continuing to embrace this treatment, as more states do so. Not only is it life-changing for affected patients, it is critical to avoiding the complete overburden of our healthcare system as the rate of new COVID-19 cases grows at an alarming rate and as ICU beds continue to fill up.”

Those who test positive for COVID-19 at any Utah site will be contacted to determine if they are eligible for treatment, and then may visit any open treatment center listed here.

“We put rigorous protocols in place to ensure we maintain a safe and comfortable environment for patients,” said Dr. June Steely, medical director, Nomi Health, who is overseeing the center. “This is a natural extension of the level of access and great patient experience Utahns receive from Nomi Health on testing and vaccination.”