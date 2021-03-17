Northbound I-15 closed in Kaysville after ‘critical injury’ crash

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, March 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Troopers are on scene of a “critical injury crash” on northbound Interstate 15 at 200 North in Kaysville, officials said.

“Single vehicle rollover with three occupants, one patient flown, two taken by ground,” said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol at 4 p.m. “NB I-15 is closed while we investigate but will reopen within the hour. Traffic is being diverted off at 200 North.”

Impairment is suspected, the tweet said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.