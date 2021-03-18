Three extricated, transported to hospitals after I-15 rollover in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah, March 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were extracated and transported to hospital by ground and air ambulances Thursday afternoon on Interstate 15 in Kaysville.

“This afternoon at 2:27 p.m., Kaysville Fire crews were dispatched with Farmington Fire Department crews and Davis County Sheriff’s Office paramedics to a single vehicle rollover on northbound I-15 at 200 North in Kaysville,” a statement from the Kaysville Fire Department says.

“Crews stabilized the vehicle and extricated three patients from the car. Two patients were transported by ambulance in serious condition to an area trauma center. A third patient was transported by University of Utah AirMed to an area trauma center.”

In total, three ambulances, two heavy rescue teams, two paramedics and one chief responded to the incident, the statement says.

Traffic, since cleared, was rerouted for several hours so the scene could be documented and cleared. A Utah Highway Patrol tweet said “Impairment suspected.”